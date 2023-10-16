Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.19. 258,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,623. 3M has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

