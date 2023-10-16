Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,702 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.22.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 762,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

