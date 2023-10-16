Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,324. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

