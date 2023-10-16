Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 14,750 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Blade Air Mobility worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In related news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 10,860 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $35,946.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $35,946.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 14,488 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $34,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,367,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $182,384. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

