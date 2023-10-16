Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.03.

ENPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,092. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.44 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

