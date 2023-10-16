Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 7,703 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. 126,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

