Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,259. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

