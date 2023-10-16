Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.64. 271,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,494. The stock has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.