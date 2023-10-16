Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 6,223 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SH. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,772,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

