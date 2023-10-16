Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDN

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.64. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intellicheck by 7.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.