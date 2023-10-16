Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 559,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 307,482 shares.The stock last traded at $4.21 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

