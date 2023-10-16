Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 794,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,845 shares.The stock last traded at $18.58 and had previously closed at $18.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 604,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

