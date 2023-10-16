Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $110.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.49 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.