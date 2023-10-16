Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,961 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.1% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.75. 487,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.24. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.49 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

