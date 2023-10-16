Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.42

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 9118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective for the company.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $412.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.10 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after buying an additional 918,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 695,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.