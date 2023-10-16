International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.38. 1,556,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,809. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

