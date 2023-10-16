International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.69. 1,193,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

