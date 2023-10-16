International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
