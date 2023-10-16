International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

IPCO stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.94. 54,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,250. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.34. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$16.18.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

