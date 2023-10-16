Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.11. 229,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,233. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

