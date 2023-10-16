Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $277.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

