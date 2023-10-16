Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.27. 142,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

