Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 188,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

