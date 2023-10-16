Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Position Raised by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 688,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 102,171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. 95,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

