Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 640,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 183,361 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.53.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $956,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

