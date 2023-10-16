Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 299.5% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 413.6% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1434 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

