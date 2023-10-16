Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.84. 1,604,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,406. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

