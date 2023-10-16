Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.39

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1472805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Preferred ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the period.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

