Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.63 on Monday, hitting $369.91. 16,582,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,310,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.79.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

