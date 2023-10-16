Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 11.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,825,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,285,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.11 and a 200 day moving average of $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

