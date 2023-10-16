Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.95. 29,026,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,379,176. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

