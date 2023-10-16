Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 249,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 75,225 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $26.04.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $564.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

