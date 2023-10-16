Investors Buy Large Volume of WestRock Call Options (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,101 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the average volume of 867 call options.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 503,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

WestRock last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

