Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.45

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 740498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $859.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.