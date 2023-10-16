IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $199.36 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.24 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day moving average of $208.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

