iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

STIP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. 262,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,252. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

