iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,045. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

