iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Reduced by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

