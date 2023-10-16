iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,292,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 874,700 shares.The stock last traded at $96.08 and had previously closed at $97.56.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

