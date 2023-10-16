iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the previous session’s volume of 154,686 shares.The stock last traded at $33.86 and had previously closed at $33.86.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $645.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

