iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 683,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 307,184 shares.The stock last traded at $49.32 and had previously closed at $49.17.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

