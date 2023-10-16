iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 719,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

