iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,608 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

