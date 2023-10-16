iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.43 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.91. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
