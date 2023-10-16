iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,119. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average of $254.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

