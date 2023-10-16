iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 231,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $247.30. 951,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

