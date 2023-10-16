iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.79. 907,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.49. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

