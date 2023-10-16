iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,499. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

