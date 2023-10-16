iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Cut by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 152,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 638,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,579,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IJR stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.83. 2,145,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

