iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Campbell Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,119 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

