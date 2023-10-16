iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.24. 1,971,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,624. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

